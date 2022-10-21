After yesterday’s arrest at Malpensa of the 40-year-old Russian businessman Artem Uss, son of the governor of Krasnoyarsk, the hearing for the validation of the extradition is awaited today. Zelensky sanctions Lavrov’s wife and daughter, while Moscow warns NATO (“We are close to direct confrontation”) and Biden attacks the Republicans on the hypothesis of “stakes” in the funds to Ukraine
Kiev, 2 thousand new Russian recruits arrive in the Kherson region
Up to 2,000 Russians recruited through the so-called “partial mobilization” wanted by President Vladimir Putin arrived in the captured territory of the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine, to replenish the losses suffered so far by the Moscow army and reinforce the units deployed in the first place. line. This was stated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its daily report published this morning on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. “According to available information, up to 2,000 mobilized Russian troops have arrived in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region to replenish the losses and reinforce the units on the line of contact,” the report reads.
Russian governor arrested, validation hearing today
The 40-year-old Russian businessman Artem Uss, son of the governor of Krasnoyarsk, arrested at Malpensa on US request. Today the hearing for the validation of the extradition. Zelensky sanctions Lavrov’s wife and daughter. Meanwhile, Moscow warns NATO: “We are close to direct confrontation.”
From Zelensky sanctions to Lavrov’s wife and daughter
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to sanction the wife and daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. According to a Ukrainian presidency document cited by the Russian agency Tass, sanctions were imposed on Maria Alexandrovna Lavrova and Ekaterina Sergeyevna Vinokurova for a period of 10 years. The measure includes restrictions such as an asset freeze and a ban on land acquisition. The same sanctions were imposed on the daughter’s husband, Alexander Vinokurov, a businessman and president of the Marathon Group company. Zelensky – Tass recalls – has imposed sanctions on a total of 2,507 individuals and 1,374 entities in Russia, Belarus and other countries. On June 9, the Ukrainian president sanctioned Russia’s Vladimir Putin and other senior Moscow officials, including government members such as Lavrov.