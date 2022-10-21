7:19

Kiev, 2 thousand new Russian recruits arrive in the Kherson region

Up to 2,000 Russians recruited through the so-called “partial mobilization” wanted by President Vladimir Putin arrived in the captured territory of the Kherson region, in southern Ukraine, to replenish the losses suffered so far by the Moscow army and reinforce the units deployed in the first place. line. This was stated by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in its daily report published this morning on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform. “According to available information, up to 2,000 mobilized Russian troops have arrived in the temporarily captured territory of the Kherson region to replenish the losses and reinforce the units on the line of contact,” the report reads.