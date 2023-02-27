Home World Ukraine latest news. Zelensky removes joint forces operation commander
Ukraine latest news. Zelensky removes joint forces operation commander

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the commander of the joint forces operation, General Mykhailovich Moskalov, has been removed from his post. The Ukrainian military shot down a Shahed drone over Chernihiv Oblast. The Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine has recorded that Russian forces have committed 71,586 war crimes and crimes of aggression in Ukraine since the start of the conflict.

  • CIA director, convinced China is considering supplying weapons to Russia

    The United States is “convinced” that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine even though Beijing has not yet taken any decision. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with CBS. “We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is considering supplying lethal material” to Russia, Burns said. According to the US intelligence chief, however, “we have not seen that a definitive decision has been made” and “we have not seen evidence that (the Chinese, ed) have delivered” weapons to Russia.

  • Massive Russian Shahed drone attack in the west

    A massive attack was launched by the Russian army, with Iranian Shahed drones and rockets, in the night and until this morning against the city of Ukraine western Khmelnytskyi: one civilian was killed and four others injured. The Ukrainian media reported it. “Another massive terrorist attack against the Khmelnytskyi community. This time the enemy used drones. So far we know of one dead and 4 injured,” said the mayor of Khmelnytskyi, explaining that several residential buildings were hit and fires broke out. Ukrainian military units shot down 11 drones.

    “Nine years ago the Russian aggression began in Crimea . We will restore peace to the Peninsula. That is our land,” Ukrainian President Zelesnky wrote on Telegram. The US State Department remarks: ‘We will never recognize the alleged Russian annexation’. Pressing the chairman of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, on Biden to supply more advanced weapons to Ukraine, such as jets or long-range missiles, announcing that Congress intends to take action on the matter.

