7:24

CIA director, convinced China is considering supplying weapons to Russia





The United States is “convinced” that China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine even though Beijing has not yet taken any decision. This was stated by the head of the CIA, William Burns, in an interview with CBS. “We are convinced that the Chinese leadership is considering supplying lethal material” to Russia, Burns said. According to the US intelligence chief, however, “we have not seen that a definitive decision has been made” and “we have not seen evidence that (the Chinese, ed) have delivered” weapons to Russia.