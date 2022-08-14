Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of “good news” from the south of the country, where fighting against Russian forces continues. Since the implementation of the Istanbul Grain Export Agreement began, 16 ships with grain for 7 countries on 3 continents have already left Ukrainian ports. For Zelensky, Ukrainian diplomats and representatives of partner countries will do everything to ensure that the new sanctions against Russia block Moscow’s nuclear industry.
Kiev, 43,550 Russian soldiers killed since the beginning of the war
About 43,550 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the army Kiev. In its update on the losses suffered by Moscow so far, the Ukrainian army indicates that 233 fighters, 194 helicopters and 784 drones have also been shot down. Ukrinform reports it. In addition, the Kiev forces claim to have destroyed 1,864 Russian tanks, 980 artillery systems, 4,126 armored troop transport vehicles and 15 ships and 187 cruise missiles.
Zelensky, good news from the southern front
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he spoke of “good news” from the south of the country, where fighting against Russian forces continues. “The struggle in the south of the country gives good news about the destruction of the forces and means of the Russian army. Let’s not waste a single day, let’s reduce the potential of the invaders, ”the leader said in his usual evening address to the nation. Zelensky then spoke of “fierce fighting that continues in the Donbass”.
16 ships have already left with 500,000 tons of agricultural products
“Since the beginning of the implementation” of the Istanbul grain export agreement, “a total of 16 ships with grain for seven countries on three continents have already left Ukrainian ports. Almost half a million tons of agricultural products on board: corn, wheat, sunflower oil, soybeans and other goods absolutely necessary for the world market ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his customary evening address to the nation. “This – said the leader – has already made it possible to reduce the severity of the food crisis and has given some hope of peace to the consumer countries of our agricultural products”.