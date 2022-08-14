8:42

16 ships have already left with 500,000 tons of agricultural products





“Since the beginning of the implementation” of the Istanbul grain export agreement, “a total of 16 ships with grain for seven countries on three continents have already left Ukrainian ports. Almost half a million tons of agricultural products on board: corn, wheat, sunflower oil, soybeans and other goods absolutely necessary for the world market ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his customary evening address to the nation. “This – said the leader – has already made it possible to reduce the severity of the food crisis and has given some hope of peace to the consumer countries of our agricultural products”.