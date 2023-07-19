Ukraine, live coverage – Fire at a military base in Crimea: 2,000 evacuated. Media: “EU will propose a 20 billion fund for Kiev”

19 Lug 2023

11:26

Media: “EU will propose a 20 billion fund to maintain Kiev’s military supplies for the next 4 years”

The EU will propose a dedicated fund to maintain Ukraine’s military stockpiles for the next four years, at a cost of up to €20 billion. This is what Politico.eu writes, quoting 5 different diplomatic sources familiar with the dossier. The proposal is part of the security guarantees agreed with the G7 and does not provide for the EU to pay directly for Ukraine’s weapons. Instead, Brussels would help countries cover their costs for purchasing and donating items such as munitions, missiles and tanks.

19 Lug 2023

10:33

Kiev does not claim responsibility for the attack on the Russian military base in Crimea

The intelligence of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry (GUR) reports that its boss, Kirylo Budanov, has not released any statement on the alleged involvement of the Ukrainian special services in today’s fire at a military training ground in the Kirov district, in the Occupied Crimea. Military intelligence itself declared this to UNIAN, commenting on the information disseminated by Budanov’s Telegram channel, taken up by many Russian and Ukrainian media. The channel said that Budanov allegedly said that “a successful operation was carried out in the occupied Crimea, the enemy is hiding the extent of the damage and the number of victims”. Also on his behalf, he allegedly thanked the Ukrainian patriots in Crimea “for the additional detailed information and videos of the joint work of the Main Intelligence Directorate and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”

19 Lug 2023

09:34

Kiev: “Rockets hit the grain and oil terminal in Odessa”

“During the night attack on the Odessa region, rockets hit the grain and oil terminal, damaged tanks and cargo equipment, and a fire broke out,” said Vladyslav Nazarov, spokesman for the Ukrainian military command. South, quoted by Ukrainian state broadcaster Suspilne. In the city of Odessa, several apartment blocks were damaged, six civilians including a nine-year-old boy were injured. In the Odessa region, an industrial plant and two warehouses were also hit,

19 Lug 2023

09:11

Kiev: “Russia has launched 30 cruise missiles and 32 Iranian kamikaze drones”

“Overnight Russia launched 30 cruise missiles and 32 Iranian kamikaze drones in several waves from the south, the Ukrainian air defense destroyed 37 enemy air targets”, reports the Air Force, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda.

19 Lug 2023

09:10

Kiev: “Repeated Russian attacks in most regions of Ukraine”

Repeated Russian attacks in most regions of Ukraine during the night and in the morning, state governors quoted by Rbc-Ukraine report. “A difficult night of airstrikes across Ukraine, especially in the south, in Odessa,” Sergiy Popko, the military head of Kiev, wrote in Telegram. Dmytro Lunin, military chief of Poltava (central Ukraine) said the city was attacked with drones. Explosions caused by unmanned aircraft in the morning also in the western region of Zhytomyr, in Kropyvnytsky (central Ukraine), Sumy (north-east), Mykolaiv (south), Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.

19 Lug 2023

09:08

Attack on an ammunition depot in eastern Crimea

The fire that broke out in the Kirovsky district of eastern Crimea was caused by an attack on a Starokrymsky training ground, where an ammunition depot exploded. This was reported by the Crimea Wind Telegram channel, as reported by Ukrinform which notes how the explosions continue and are also felt in the Feodosia area. Local residents report heavy cannon fire. The Tavrida highway has been blocked and around 2,000 residents in the area will be evacuated.

19 Lug 2023

09:07

Fire in Crimea, towards the evacuation of 2 thousand people

The Russian occupation authorities intend to evacuate more than two thousand people from four cities close to the fire that broke out in the Crimea. This was announced by the head of occupied Crimea Sergei Aksyonov in his Telegram channel, as reported by the Tass agency. Meanwhile, an operational headquarters was set up to respond to the emergency, headed by Aksenov. According to initial information, reported by the Russian media, the fire may have started in a landfill.

19 Lug 2023

09:06

Fire in Eastern Crimea, Tavrida highway closed

A fire has broken out in the Kirovsky district of eastern Crimea, causing the closure of the Tavrida highway which connects Kerch, where the Crimean bridge is located, and Sevastopol. The head of the Republic of occupied Crimea Sergey Aksyonov made it known in a Telegram message, as reported by the Tass agency. “In connection with the occurrence of a fire at the Kirov district landfill, the Tavrida highway is blocked,” he wrote. Crimean head adviser Oleg Kryuchkov added that the 4-lane road is closed from kilometer 118 to kilometer 130.

19 Lug 2023

09:05

Kiev: “The air defense managed to shoot down all the drones against the capital”

The Russian army launched a Shahed drone attack on the capital Kiev and the homonymous region tonight. The air defense managed to shoot down all the drones. UNIAN brings it back. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko had reported on explosions and air defense operations in Kyiv and the region. “The air defense systems have detected and destroyed all enemy drones on the outskirts of the capital,” added the head of the Kyiv City Air Defense Forces Serhiy Popko.