The United Kingdom also intends to supply high-yield armor-piercing anti-tank munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine. The revelation was made yesterday by Baroness Annabel Goldie, deputy defense minister in Rishi Sunak’s Tory government, during a minor hearing in the non-elective House of Lords, which went completely silent on the island, until today bounced by the Ukrainian media.

ANSA Agency Armor-piercing weapons containing depleted uranium – bombs or grenades for tanks – remain supplied to various countries of the world, despite the controversies about the legality of their use in past war scenarios: such as in the former Yugoslavia or the … ( HANDLE)

Responding to a question tabled on this specific point by the ninety-year-old Lord Hylton, veteran of the assembly, aristocrat, ex-soldier and philanthropist who has long been involved in peace initiatives, Baroness Goldie – as stated in the stenogram of the Westminster Parliament website – he claimed dryly in reference to the latest British war supplies made available to Kiev: “Together with a squadron of Challenger 2 heavy combat tanks – he cut short – we will also send the related ammunition: including armor-piercing shells that contain depleted uranium”. “These shells – Goldie then remarked in response to Lord Hylton’s alarmed tone – are highly effective for neutralizing modern” Russian tanks and armored vehicles.

ANSA Agency Drones from Kiev have attacked a Russian oil pumping station near the border with Ukraine. New tension in the skies, Russian fighter intercepts two US bombers over the Baltic. Anti-Kremlin group claims responsibility for Rostov fire. Surprise visit to Ukraine by Japanese Prime Minister Kishida (ANSA) See also Brazil, the Commission of Inquiry into Covid: "Bolsonaro is guilty of mass murder"

The reaction from Moscow was immediate. Russia will be forced to react to Western supplies of uranium munitions, the president said Vladimir Putin. “They are trying to fight this conflict not only in theory to the last Ukrainian but also in practice: the West is starting to use weapons with nuclear elements”, he underlined. For his part, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that if Britain were to supply depleted uranium munitions to Ukraine, “there is no doubt it will end badly” for London.

“I wouldn’t be surprised by this development, if this (handover) actually happens, but there’s no doubt it’s going to end badly for them,” Lavrov said. “I haven’t heard of these deliveries, but I wouldn’t be surprised by anything, because they have completely lost their sense of direction regarding their actions and how they undermine strategic stability around the world,” he said. And after the statements of Great Britain on the supply of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine, nuclear confrontation is “just a few steps away”. This was stated by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, quoted by Tass.

On the other hand, the US accelerates not only on the Abrams but also on the Patriots in Kiev. This was reported by a Pentagon source to CNN, according to which two defense systems

Patriot missiles, one American and the other built in Germany, will be deployed in Ukraine in the coming weeks. Meanwhile a group of 65 Ukrainian soldiers

in the next few days he will complete his training at Fort Skill, Oklahoma, and then he will be transferred to Europe for further training.