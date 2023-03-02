History teaches only one thing – Hegel maintained – and that is that man never benefited from his lessons. He was valid in the nineteenth century and even today. Especially when it comes to war, that profoundly human reality that hardly anyone wants and which is all too easy to ideally condemn, but which men have always done without ever skipping even a decade of the long human story.

After all, to understand the absurdity of the very idea of pacifism, it is enough to refer to the figure of the famous German theologian Bonhoeffer. He was an admirer of Gandhi and his idea of nonviolence. But when Hitler began to sow terror he radically changed his position, to the point of participating in the failed attempt against the Führer and suffering the consequent hanging. The reasoning of Bonhoeffer was flawless: carrying on pacifism in the face of a violent and bloodthirsty enemy means adhering to an idealistic position and irresponsiblewhich paradoxically leaves the field free for the violent and therefore serves the interests of violence itself.

Read Also A year of war, the square calls for peace. The ISPI expert on the negotiations: ‘The warring parties don’t want them, Europe can do more but has no unified vision’

That Hitler had been left the field irresponsibly open – which he would later bitterly regret – was all too obvious. They know something in particular France e Englandwho in the face of Hitler’s first invasions (of Austria and Czechoslovakia) – when the terrible leader of the III Reich could still be stopped – instead decided to let it go in the name of the policy of “appeasement” (appeasement). Convinced that Hitler would be satisfied, but also in the name of irresponsible laziness in stopping the German Führer by force, France and England left open field to the triumph of barbarism. This was in 1939.

Here we come to the man who draws no lessons from history. Yes, because today a scenario that is in many ways similar in the war between Russia e Ukraine. All those who refuse to support Ukraine by sending arms – in the name of the values ​​of peace and nonviolence – seem not to notice that they are involuntarily passing to the side of violence and war. In short, they serve the interests of Putin, which until proven otherwise is the invader and is moved by ideological theories (whose inspirers are Ivan II’in and Dugin) which put the whole West under heavy accusation, guilty according to them of having lost Christian values ​​and the very idea of ​​good. With these ideological foundations underpinning Putin’s policy, who can say for sure that Ukraine will not be theequivalent today than what Austria and Czechoslovakia were for Hitler?

Of course, there are those who point out the faults of Ukraine in suppressing or even persecuting Russian minorities in Donbass. Too bad that this brings us back to the side of the Nazis, who to justify the invasion of Czechoslovakia exaggerated or invented from scratch alleged abuses suffered by the German minority who lived in the Sudeten region at the time.

Finally, there are those who argue the impossibility for Nato e Usa to rise to champions of good. Too bad that history and politics are not understood through the categories of absolute good and evil. Even pre-WWII France and England certainly didn’t represent the absolute good in the face of Nazism, having colonized and exterminated ethnic groups from half the world in the name of imperialism and the export of civilization. The same was true for the United States and for its imperial mission in the name of a “manifest destiny”. This is so true that Gandhi himself – in the midst of the ongoing Second World War – came to say that for him the West and Nazi-fascism were indifferentas both champions of violence and imperialism.

Read Also Demonstration for peace – Bettazzi, the dean of Catholic pacifists: “Non-violence is not a surrender. If war is madness, it always is”

But we, here and today – wanting to make history’s lesson ours according to which there are no countries that are custodians of absolute good and other bearers of absolute evil – can we really allow us not to support Ukraine and thus leave the field open to Putin? We are sure that, in the name of peace, justice, freedom and God knows what else, which are invoked by the pacifists of our house, it would in fact be advantageous for us to leave the field free for that country – Russia – in which those same pacifists and government opponents would finish killed under more or less mysterious conditions?

How much is there repent that he didn’t stop Hitler while there was still time? How much could we regret not doing it with Putin?