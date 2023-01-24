Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is determined to show zero tolerance towards corruption, to make sure he doesn’t undermine the trust of Western countries that keep the country alive with massive arms shipments and billions in financial aid. This is the picture of the wave of resignations and dismissals that has hit the Ukrainian administration, the largest since the Russian invasion of February 24th.

Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko, four deputy ministers and five regional governors were sacked from their posts in Ukraine following an alleged corruption scandal in the army, as today marks the 11th month since the invasion of Russia.

These are the Deputy Ministers for Community and Territorial Development Ivan Lukeryu and Vyacheslav Negoda; Deputy Minister of Social Policy Vitaly Muzychenka, Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov.

According to the representative of the government in Parliament, Taras Melnychuk, the governors of the central Dnipropetrovsk region Valentin Reznichenko, the southern region of Zaporizhia Oleksandr Starukh, the northern region of Soumy Dmytro Zhivytsky, the southern region of Kherson Yaroslav Yanushevich and of the capital Kiev Oleksiy Kuluba.

In November, Reznichenko was accused in several media outlets of awarding tens of millions of euros worth of road repair contracts to a group co-founded by his girlfriend, who works as a fitness instructor.

According to press reports, he and his colleagues from the Soumy, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions are under judicial investigation, while Kouleba’s resignation is linked to his upcoming appointment to the presidential administration. Anatoly Ivankevich and Viktor Vychniov, both deputy heads of the Ukrainian Sea and River Transport Service, also resigned.

In Ukraine, “a new division of the cake” has begun, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, wrote on her Telegram channel, commenting on the news of the resignation of several Ukrainian government officials in the context of investigations into alleged episodes of corruption. Of this cake, adds the spokesperson, only a piece remained, but “these insatiable vampires continue to share it”.

