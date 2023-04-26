Ukraine, media: Kiev attempted to kill Putin with a drone

Last Sunday the Ukrainian secret services allegedly attempted to kill Vladimir Putin with an explosive drone. Although the ambush failed, the attempt was reportedly kept secret by the Russian authorities. Bild writes it. In the afternoon of April 23, a UJ-22 drone with a range of up to 800 km and carrying “30 blocks of C4 explosives, for a total weight of 17 kg” was allegedly launched from Ukraine. The target would have been the industrial park of Rudnevo, near Moscow, where there could have been a visit from Putin. However, the drone crashed 20 km earlier. It is not clear whether Putin’s visit to the site ever took place.

“We are currently investigating more than 80,000 cases of possible war crimes. The number of crimes is high, mainly due to the fact that hostilities are held in urban areas”. Thus the Ukrainian attorney general, Andriy Kostin, during a hearing in the European Parliament’s Civil Liberties Committee. “The Russians target critical civilian infrastructure during the winter to starve and freeze the population. They deport minors and subject them to forced adoption and re-education, these are signs of a campaign of persecution targeting the very existence of the state.” Ukrainian,” the prosecutor explained.

First telephone conversation between the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I had a long and meaningful phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping. I believe that this call, as well as the appointment of Ukraine’s ambassador to China, will give a powerful impetus to the development of our bilateral relations,” he wrote on Twitter. Ukrainian president.

“Dialogue and negotiation are the only viable way out”, according to the Chinese president. “There are no winners in a nuclear war,” Xi said.

In addressing the nuclear issue, “all stakeholders should remain calm and sober, truly focus on the future and destiny of themselves and all mankind, and jointly manage and control the crisis,” Xi added, in the report. of the state CCTV network.

“Mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political basis of China-Ukraine relations.” President Xi Jinping said “China-Ukraine relations have gone through 31 years of development and reached the level of strategic partnership,” Xi added in a report by the state-run CCTV network. “I appreciate President Zelensky’s repeated emphasis on developing relations and cooperation with China and I thank Ukraine for providing great assistance in the evacuation of Chinese citizens” in 2022.

According to UNIAN reports, after the phone call Zelensky appointed Pavel Ryabikin as ambassador of Ukraine to the People’s Republic of China.

“We are happy that Xi and Zelensky have spoken. We have been asking for China to listen to the Ukrainian perspective for a long time”: thus the spokesman of the American Security Council, John Kirby, in a press briefing. “We can’t know if this phone call leads to anything. It’s up to Ukraine and Zelensky to decide whether they want to sit at the peace negotiating table,” she stressed.

“It is good that the call between Presidents Zelensky and Xi has finally taken place and the channels of communication are open. TheUe has always encouraged China to share the global responsibility to defend and uphold the UN Charter and the principles of international law”. This is what a senior EU official reports about the telephone conversation between the two leaders. The EU, adds the senior official, “takes note of China‘s intention to send a special envoy to Ukraine (and other countries)” and “looks forward to more details on this initiative”.

Today’s talk between Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky and Chinese President Xi Jinping “is a step forward, we have to believe in it, but it is not yet the solution to the problem and it will still take a lot of work to say that we are one step away from the ceasefire fire” in Ukraine. Foreign Minister Antonio said so Tajani on Tonight Italy on Retequattro.

“We would welcome the pope with open arms, Ukraine is with the pope for peace. Our invitation is still valid, it is a permanently open invitation, it can come at any time”. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, told Skytg24. “I don’t know why he hasn’t come yet: we have talks with the Vatican and the invitation has not been rejected, but we do not yet have an official date for a Pope’s visit”, he added, saying he is convinced that “the people in Ukraine would appreciate it very much and would be happy to welcome the Pope in this period” so dark .

