The president of the councilsor Giorgia Meloni has just arrived at Kiev for his first visit to Ukraine, a few days before the anniversary of the outbreak of war. The premier will visit loofah e Irpinthe suburbs of Kiev where the Russians killed hundreds of civilians, and will meet the Ukrainian president in the afternoono Volodymyr Zelensky. “I am honored, I have to be here. It was right and necessary to be there, ”said the Prime Minister as she got off the train on which she arrived in Kiev. The premier, smiling, was greeted with a bouquet before exiting the station and getting into the car to transfer to the hotel. Specifically, Meloni was welcomed by the Ukrainian government delegation with a bouquet of roses, by a representation of the Italian Embassy and by the Ukrainian ambassador to Italy, Yaroslav Melnyk.

