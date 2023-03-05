Death toll rises to 13Russian missile attack launched in the night between last Wednesday and Thursday on the city of Zaporizhzhia, which hit a five-story apartment building: the State Emergency Service of Ukraine announced it on Facebook, as reported by the national media, recalling that among the victims there was also an eight-month-old baby. Clean-up work is underway in the area affected by the bombing: the municipal services have removed more than 853 tons of rubble and construction debris.

State Emergency Service psychologists provided assistance to 100 residents of the building and relatives of the victims. State Emergency Service employees rescued 11 people, as well as four cats and a dog. From under the rubble of the building, specialists of the State Emergency Service pulled out the bodies of 13 dead people, including an eight-month-old baby. Source: Ses, State Emergency Service of Ukraine.