It is an impossible and desperate mission that of Ukrainian technicians and operators called every day to rebuild what is destroyed, to restore lines, civil infrastructures and services bombed by Russian missiles and drones. It is the new phase of the war, now that winter will slow down the direct clashes on the ground: with Moscow determined to bend the resistance of the population by depriving it of light, heating, water.

Scheduled blackouts are triggered in Ukraine

In order not to run the risk of a total blackout and to ease the load on the electricity grid, the operator Ukrenergo has announced the imposition of scheduled blackouts in rotation, for Kiev city and for seven other neighboring regions: in addition to that of the capital Chernihiv, Cherkasy , Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv. Every day, says Ukrenergo, the power cuts will last six hours and more, on the basis of a calendar established by the regional distributors. By equipping hundreds of shelters with autonomous generators and supplies, the Kiev authorities are also preparing to face the most dramatic emergency, a total blackout that could force them to evacuate a city of two million inhabitants.

In cities and villages, the Russians’ targets are power plants, reservoirs, pipelines, gas pipelines. A less expensive war for the Russians, who can count on the relatively cheap drones supplied by Iran: Tehran’s foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, recognized this for the first time yesterday, but spoke of “limited quantities And denied direct links with the war. The agreements and deliveries of the Shahed-136s, according to the official agency Irna, took place months before the invasion of Ukraine. Amir-Abdollahian then defined the news that Iran is about to supply the Russians with missiles as “completely false”: “Great noise produced by some Western countries”.

Zelensky: We know what the enemy prepares, we will respond

Volodymyr Zelenskyj intervened on the urgency to raise the defenses against drones and on the energy emergency, who explained that he had analyzed the situation at the front in great detail with the military leaders: “We know what the enemy is preparing – said the Ukrainian president -. We will respond and continue to free our land. Separately we have considered countermeasures against the terror of missiles and drones. The percentage of downed drones is growing, but we still have work to do. We must ensure the total protection of the Ukrainian skies, we will do everything possible and impossible in this regard. In the coming weeks we expect good news in the field of air and anti-missile defense ». In recent days, the White House has repeatedly reassured Ukraine on the continuation of its commitment.

The counter-offensive advances on the port of Kherson

On the front line, attention is focused in particular on the occupied port of Kherson, towards which the Ukrainian counteroffensive is advancing as the Russians prepare for a battle that could be decisive for the fate of the war. The Ukrainians aim to take control of the right bank of the Dnipro River, and then try to establish a bridgehead on the left bank, an outpost towards the Crimea. Aware that losing Kherson would be a very hard blow, the Russians are raising their defenses and driving away the civilian population: Vladimir Putin calls them evacuations, the Ukrainians forced deportations.