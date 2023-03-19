Home World Ukraine, Moscow: Putin visited Mariupol – Ultima Ora
Ukraine, Moscow: Putin visited Mariupol – Ultima Ora

Ukraine, Moscow: Putin visited Mariupol – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 19 – Russian President Vladimir Putin paid “a working visit” to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk. This was announced by the Kremlin’s press service, quoted by the Russian agency Tass.

Putin “inspected a number of places in the city and spoke with local residents”, Moscow explains, adding that the Russian president “went to Mariupol by helicopter; he drove a vehicle along the streets of the city, stopping at various locations”. Just a few days ago, the Russian military administration had inaugurated a helicopter platform on the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, a stronghold of the Ukrainian defense for months until the surrender last May. According to the Kremlin again, Putin also held a meeting in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don with military leaders at the command post of the “special military operation” underway in Ukraine. (HANDLE).

