“The willingness of the West to invest in Ukraine a significant part of its available resources to turn the situation on the battlefield in Kiev’s favor creates serious risks of a further escalation of the conflict“: this was stated by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu. “Threats to the military security of the Russian Federation have multiplied in the north-western area”, continued Shoigu, pointing out the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO as a “destabilizing factor”. For the Russian defense minister, the West is “conducting an indirect war” against Moscow by providing aid to Kiev and this “requires a timely and adequate response”. Shoigu also announced that “the necessary measures” to neutralize what Moscow considers threats will be discussed.

The article Ukraine, Moscow warns: “Western support for Kiev creates serious risks of escalation of the conflict” – Video from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

