Home » Ukraine, Moscow warns: “Western support for Kiev creates serious risks of escalation of the conflict” – Video
World

Ukraine, Moscow warns: “Western support for Kiev creates serious risks of escalation of the conflict” – Video

by admin
Ukraine, Moscow warns: “Western support for Kiev creates serious risks of escalation of the conflict” – Video

“The willingness of the West to invest in Ukraine a significant part of its available resources to turn the situation on the battlefield in Kiev’s favor creates serious risks of a further escalation of the conflict“: this was stated by the Russian Defense Minister, Sergey Shoigu. “Threats to the military security of the Russian Federation have multiplied in the north-western area”, continued Shoigu, pointing out the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO as a “destabilizing factor”. For the Russian defense minister, the West is “conducting an indirect war” against Moscow by providing aid to Kiev and this “requires a timely and adequate response”. Shoigu also announced that “the necessary measures” to neutralize what Moscow considers threats will be discussed.

The article Ukraine, Moscow warns: “Western support for Kiev creates serious risks of escalation of the conflict” – Video from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

See also  Fatoumata Diawara, review of his album London Ko (2023)

You may also like

Snake in the center of Užice | Info

A fire burned down a residence housing people...

Benedetta Cristofani, the escape of the 13-year-old was...

WSJ: “Agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia...

Champions League qualification – Maccabi Haifa beat Slovan...

deathly silence on Mirko. Revealed why

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Thursday 10 August...

Flashback 2 shows us the setting of New...

Hawaii in flames, at least six dead in...

Stefon Marbury with the Chinese and Soviet flags...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy