So far the Chinese has always denied having supplied weapons and military equipment to Russia. But an investigation by New York Timeswhich cites official Russian customs data provided by a third-party company, argues that Beijing have sold to Mosca drones and components worth more than 12 million dollars since the invasion of theUkraine. In all, there are about seventy Chinese suppliers of Mosca and among them there is also a company with a branch in Italia.

“It is difficult to establish whether i Chinese drones contain technologies US which would violate the norms Americans or whether they are legal”, writes the NYT, noting that the shipments “have often arrived through small intermediaries ed exporters“. The result, comments the American newspaper, “is one cost supplyand new drones to Russia”, which are destined for the front in Ukraine. Particularly problematic for the US government is the DJIthe manufacturer of quadcopter drones which have become the symbol of a new type of warfare in the country. According to the newspaper, sales of its drones to Russia have continued, despite the company – already a target of US export controls – has declared that it has suspended shipments both in Russia both in Ukraine.

Overall, nearly 70 Chinese exporters sold 26 different brands of Chinese drones to China Russia after the invasion. The second best-selling brand was Altara Chinese drone manufacturer with branches in the United Statesin Germania e in Italia: Exporters have been selling drones Altar a Mosca for nearly two million dollars, with the last batch shipped last month, the paper said.

Some experts they observe that the flow of Chinese drones should be considered as more weapons lethal. Even the measly $12 million in shipments “will tip the scales for what’s happening on the front lines,” said Cole Rosentreter, chief executive of Canadian drone maker Pegasus, which has been advising Ukrainians on the use of drones during the war.