Ukraine, New York Times: Kakhovka dam collapsed due to “an internal explosion caused by the Russians. There is evidence”

While the partial count of victims of the dam collapse of the hydroelectric plant of Kakhovkain Ukrainewould have risen to 29 (at least according to what is claimed on telegram Andrey Alekseenkohead of the government of the Kherson region supported by the Russians) and while in the Kherson region six settlements are still flooded, Russia and Ukraine accuse about who would bring down the dam. To try to give an explanation, the New York Times who, consulting engineers and explosives experts and cross-referencing satellite photos and technical drawings of the structure, arrives at this conclusion: although they are “theoretically possible multiple explanations“, the evidence “clearly indicates that the dam was crippled by an explosion provoked by the side that controls it: Russia“.

Reading the report of the US newspaper, engineers and experts claim that the dam had “a Achilles’ heel” and having been “built in 1950, in Soviet times, Moscow had every page of technical drawings and knew where it was”. The dam, they still explain “was built with an econcrete block standards at the base” and is crossed by “un small stepreachable from engine room“: right here “the evidence suggests”, “the charge that destroyed the dam exploded”. Therefore the collapse of the dam would have been caused, according to this reconstruction, by the detonation of an explosive charge in one internal maintenance gallery below the water level leading to the turbine hall.

According to two American engineers, based on the seismic surveys e satellites of explosions in the area, by far the most likely cause of the collapse was the detonation of an explosive charge in the maintenance tunnel located within the concrete structure. “If the goal is to destroy the dam, we need a big explosion,” he said Michael West, geotechnical engineer and dam safety expert. As reported by the Nowat 2:35 and 2:54 on June 6, seismic sensors in Ukraine and Romania detected big explosions. Witnesses in the surrounding areas, among other things, reported hearing large explosions between approximately 2:15 and 3:00. In addition, just before the dam gave way, i American intelligence satellites they caught signals of infrared heat compatible with those of an explosion.

Ihor Strilets, a Ukrainian engineer who worked on the dam, agrees with the explosive theory in the tunnel. According to his analysis, the explosion destroyed part of the structure’s foundation and the water pressure did the rest. The Ukrainian authorities accused the Russians of blowing up the dam from the outset, while Mosca states that the cause is a bombing Ukrainian. The dam, in the previous months, was also the focus of fights between the two fronts and the neighboring areas have been hit several times by artillery barrages. However, experts tend to rule out that an “external” attack, or the deterioration of the structure caused by the clashes, could have been the cause of the collapse of the structure unless “it was poorly designed or if the concrete had been poor,” but the engineers called it “unlikely.” However, the experts stressed that only after “a comprehensive exam of the dam” after the water has been discharged from the reservoir it would be possible to determine “the precise sequence of events which led to the destruction”.