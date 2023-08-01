Ukraine, news in real time. Belarusian helicopters violate Polish airspace. Warsaw deploys snipers on the border

Moscow hit again tonight by a drone attack, shot down by air defenses. One crashed into a skyscraper causing damage but no injuries. The death toll from the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, the city of Zelensky, rises to 6 dead and 75 injured. During the night kamikaze drones over Kharkiv and air raid alarms in 5 regions of Ukraine. Western military goods continue to arrive in Russia, according to independent local media.

Ukraine, missiles on Kryvyi Rih: 5 dead and 53 injured

22:01

Borrel: “The EU has not compromised global food security”

The European Union has not introduced sanctions that could compromise global food security, contrary to the Kremlin’s claim. This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, according to which the sanctions did not even apply to the export of Russian food and fertilizers to third countries. For Borrell, Moscow’s withdrawal from the Black Sea grain deal would also be disrespectful of Russia’s interests in exporting fertilizers.

20:26

Belarusian helicopters violate airspace. Deployed snipers on the border

Poland has reported that two Belarusian helicopters have violated its airspace. This was reported by Tass, adding that the Foreign Ministry of Warsaw has summoned the charge d’affaires of Minsk.

Poland has deployed snipers on the border with Belarus. The General Command of the Armed Forces of the country reported this on Twitter, posting several photos of servicemen with sniper weapons against the background of a fence on the Polish-Belarusian border. Stanislav Zharin, undersecretary of the presidency of the Council, observed that the border with Belarus, where “aggressive foreigners” attack local patrols, “is very dangerous”. The alarm in Warsaw has been high for days, after reports that Wagner mercenaries in Belarus have been deployed on the border with Poland.

19:30

UN: «In Ukraine 143 civilians died in July, 9,369 since the beginning of the invasion»’

The United Nations recorded 143 Ukrainian civilians killed and 605 wounded in July and total losses since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia amounted to 9,369 killed and 16,646 wounded. This was stated in the report of the United Nations human rights monitoring mission, specifying that “from 1 to 30 July 2023, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights recorded 748 cases of death or injury of civilians in Ukraine: 143 dead (77 men, 56 women, 2 boys, 2 girls, plus 6 other adults whose gender has not yet been determined) and 605 injured (239 men, 221 women).

