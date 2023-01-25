Home World Ukraine, Odessa enters the Unesco World Heritage
World

Save the Pearl of the Black Sea, this was the top objective on the Ukrainian agenda a few months ago, when Russian pressure was bombastic in a westerly direction, when the project to cut off the sea from the Ukrainian borders was the top item on the Kremlin’s agenda. From today Odessa, the port city with western features, indeed Italian and Genoese above all for the architectural, cultural and economic ties that linked the two seaside cities, has finally been included by theUnesco in the list of its protected sites, in the wonders of the world to be defended at all costs: “It has obtained the protection of Unesco.

