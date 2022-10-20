KIEV – And on the 239th day, it was dark. Controlled darkness, for now, because i black-out starting in Ukraine by decision of the government of Kiev they will not be throughout the territory, but they are in any case the index of a situation that has become dramatic. 40 percent of power plants and electricity transport infrastructure are damaged by Russian kamikaze drones and missiles: a campaign by the occupying forces carried out with about 300 attacks and started ten days ago hitting the inhabited centers of the most populated cities.
