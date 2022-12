PARIS – The international conference for the “resilience and reconstruction of Ukraine” strongly supported by Emmanuel Macron brings a billion euros of new aid as a gift. The goal of the French-organized summit was to help Ukrainians get through the winter in the grip of a war approaching its one-year anniversary. Macron had promised to Volodymyr Zelensky to take action a few weeks ago and succeeded in bringing forty-seven countries to the Paris conference.