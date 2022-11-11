ROMA – General Milley, Carl Milley, the American Chief of Staff, spoke of “a hundred thousand dead and wounded on each side”, speaking of the war in Ukraine. It remained on a round figure because it is not easy to count the opposing soldiers killed in battle. The Ukrainian armed forces do this every day, the Russian Federation rarely offers enemy casualty figures when there is a need to push propaganda. Neither armies offers accounting for their “casualties”.

However, we have to start from the Ukrinform bulletin, also because various independent sources have found that the numbers on Russian losses offered by Kiev are never random: they have a foundation. Well, the latest data available is today’s: according to the Ukrainians, 79,400 Russian soldiers and officers were killed since the beginning of the war on 11 November. In 260 days. Three hundred enemies are eliminated, following the language of the Ukrainian armed forces, every twenty-four hours. And if we take General Milley’s information correct, six hundred are killed in battle – here and there – every day. A carnage.

To this figure recorded at the front, we must add the death of civilians, almost all of Ukrainian nationality. The American Chief of Staff also spoke of another 40,000 deaths, and here too the counts made through humanitarian associations allow us to say that the data is reliable. Two hundred thousand dead in eight and a half months of war is an enormous figure. In the first ten-year conflict in Afghanistan, 15,000 Russian soldiers are estimated to have died. The Twenty Years War, also in Afghanistan and neighboring Pakistan, but this time with the attacking United States, resulted in 240,000 victims. In twenty years, in fact. The war in Bosnia-Herzegovina, which lasted three years and eight months, killed 105,000, including civilians. The conflict in Ukraine with its eight hundred deaths a day, including non-military ones, is already well over.

The hardest phase of the invasion was the initial one: the Russian attack from three sides with the flight of the paràs on the Gostomel airport, called to descend on Kiev and facilitate the kidnapping of the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, the first day saw massive casualties of the attackers with the paras machine-gunned into the sky by the Ukrainian Fourth Rapid Response Brigade and the 45th Guards Spetnaz Detached Brigade. On February 25, the second Russian raid, carried out with two hundred helicopters, resulted in two hundred deaths among the adversaries. And made to fear for the tightness of the defense in the north of Kiev.

The second day, the bloodiest

In truth, history has already said, the capital was never taken and Zelensky remained to lead the defense of Ukraine, but the first days of the war – from February 24 to March 4 – were catastrophic. Eight hundred deaths registered among the Russians on Thursday 24 February, but already 2,700 the day after, probably the bloodiest day of the entire conflict. Eight hundred died, again in the ranks of the aggressor, on the third day and an initial balance on 4 March which certifies 9,166 losses inflicted by the Ukrainians to the militias that entered their territory. That’s a thousand Russian soldiers who die every day, an accounting that Vladimir Putin he had not taken into account (and that at the end of the month the army with the Z to abandon Kiev and concentrate the offensive in the East).

The massacre in the NATO base in Yavoriv

At dawn on March 13, thirty missiles crash landed on the NATO base in Yavoriv, ​​thirteen kilometers from the border with Poland. The Russians take the war to the West, surprisingly, and kill a large contingent of Ukrainian soldiers and their North American, Canadian, British, Polish and Portuguese trainers. The government of Kiev speaks of 35 dead and 134 injured, the convoy of ambulances that reaches the hospitals in Lviv in the morning is impressive. The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, increases the results of their “mercenary” attacks considerably, but the accounting truth will come out later. Interviewed by Republica Brazilian fighter who survived reveals: “Among us there has always been talk of 1,500 deaths”.

In the course of the war, Russian hackers bring out different truths from those told by the Moscow Ministry of Defense. On the Komsomolskaya Pravda, a pro-Kremlin newspaper, a balance sheet of the Federation’s losses is published, this time not controlled by propaganda: 9,861 dead and 16,153 wounded. The count will remain visible for a few hours, then it will be removed by the same newspaper, which will speak of “cyber sabotage”.

On March 29, the destruction of the regional palace of Mykolaiv – the goal, missed, was the governor Vitaly Kim – will kill 37 employees and policemen. In May the war decreases in intensity: up to August Ukrinform records between 150 and 300 losses among the Russians. But in this period, especially in the summer, it is the army with the Z that is advancing, especially in Lugansk, where the fall of Severododonetsk is recorded, and inflicting substantial grief among the forces defending Ukraine.

Russian families in June: 42,000 soldiers missing

On 11 June, independent Russian journalists revealed that 42,000 families of the Federation wrote to the Ministry of Defense asking for news of their missing husbands and children. And in September, with the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Donbass, the dead among the invaders rise again: 350, 400, 550 per day. And they double at the end of October, when Putin launches compulsory conscription by sending men unaccustomed to weapons and easy victims of Ukrainian shooting to the front. On 31 October the dead are again 950, as in the initial phase. The clashes are concentrated in the East, where Izjum, Lyman, Kreminna are gradually freed, and in the South, where the incursion towards the capital Kherson will force the foreign forces to withdraw.

On November 8, in Pavlivka, Donetsk, Russian infantrymen bite an enemy trap, enter a deserted city, but are soon surrounded by brigades stationed in the suburbs and hidden in cellars: in four days the infantry loses 300 men and accuses the general Rustam Muradov of having falsified the numbers: “He sent us into trouble”, some soldiers write, “half of the armored vehicles were destroyed. Killed because a general wanted to show off with the high command”.