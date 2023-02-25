The year of war in Ukraine that we recount in these pages is the greatest European tragedy since the end of the Second World War. And it is the result of the will of one man, the Russian president Vladimir Putin that on 24 February 2022 it decided to erase a sovereign nation from the map to impose the logic of the “Russian world” on the entire Old Continent, the neo-imperial plan to extend total control of Moscow to over 25 million Russian speakers who, after the collapse of the USSR, they live in the neighboring states of the Russian Federation.