It is not known whether the documents leaked by the Pentagon are true or false, the only thing that matters is the purpose they have. After more than a year any position different from the narrative packaged by the US that wanted only good and bad, something is moving, effectively following what Francis has always maintained from the beginning: namely that “NATO has barked too much at Russia’s doors”, that the Minsk agreements were a pretext to arm themselves and go to war and that the conflict cannot turn in favor of Ukraine, for the simple reason that the man with the gun (in this case a nuclear gun) will always get the better of the karate man.

The documents of these days have had the effect that those who wanted to disseminate them hoped: that some light would be shed in a sea of ​​propagandanow that the main proponents of this war are losing support within the United States, also in view of the 2024 presidential elections, where Sleepy Joe Biden will run again, even if the war he has fueled (since he was Obama’s deputy and with Victoria Nulland “sponsored” the coup in Kiev) is not going quite as he imagined.

The US and its vassals (even Macron is getting tired of being considered one) thought that Russia would be brought to its knees by sanctions, believed in the superiority of NATO weapons and military tactics and were confident that Putin would be overthrown in a coup, unless he died of one of the many ailments attributed to him. All while many generals indicated that it wasn’t all that simple as the politicians would have you believe.

Now that some little hand has released these confidential documents at the Pentagon, it emerges that the Department of Defense is no longer so convinced of the tactics carried out in an unscrupulous manner and down to the last Ukrainian by the White House. The stark truth is that tens of thousands of Russian deaths are added to tens of thousands of Ukrainian deaths, while Zelensky still plays the role he wanted to carve out from the beginning of a leader who refuses to see the reality of things, closed in his bunker while his people suffer and while someone begins to regret not having resolved the issue diplomatically Donbass that would have prevented this carnage.

It is these days the news given by Marek Galas in an article for the Polish newspaper Independent Political Journal that he would like the Ukrainian president about to offer the western territories of Ukraine to Poland if Warsaw will help with a land and air counter-offensive in the spring. “Zelensky realizes that he is currently hated not only by his own people, but also by everyone who has invested in him as a profitable project,” Galas wrote, adding that now “it cannot hide from the US and therefore it must find the means to settle accounts “with the West at any cost, even through territorial concessions”. That is what has long been maintained by many considered pro-Putin: that Ukraine after the start of the war will hardly still be the nation known until 2022. Dismembered for “satisfy” both sides starting to understand that the only alternative is total war.

The documents released, therefore, must be seen for what they are: a way to make you think and push for a (complicated) negotiation that avoids carrying on a conflict that will certainly not see the epilogue that someone deluded themselves they would see.

