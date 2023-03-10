“Mosca loses 5-7 times more soldiers than us, count approx 40 thousand dead and wounded in seven months a Bakhmut. Precisely on this operation there is strategic disagreement between the leader Wagner Prigozhin and Putin’s general Gerasimovwhich was joined by the Minister of Defense Shoigu“. Talk about war and perspectives (currently non-existent) of negotiated adviser to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Mykhailo Podolyakwho in an interview with Press explains, from the point of view of Kievwhat are the power relations a Bakhmut, the city in eastern Ukraine which has been engulfed in fierce fighting in recent weeks. The Ukrainian decision not to withdraw from Bakhmut (Artemovsk), despite the opinion of the General Staff and at least some front-line officers, is multiplying the number of victimsand the encirclement of the city forced the Ukrainian forces to ease the pressure on Donetsk and the surrounding areas.

The Russiahe declares Podolyakchanged tactics by converging on Bakhmut much of its trained military personnel, “the remnants of its professional army, as well as the more capable private companies” such as the Group Wagner and the units of the ‘Intelligent‘, prisoners mobilized from prisons. “It is essential for them to move forward in this direction. We, therefore, have two objectives: to reduce their capable personnel as much as possible, and to fix them in a few battles key logoranti, to disrupt their offensive and concentrate our resources elsewhere, for the spring counter-offensive. So, today Bakhmut it is completely effective, even superior to its key tasks”. According to the adviser of Zelenskyfor Russians a Bakhmut carnage unmatched since the invasion of the Donbass. “Mosca loses 5-7 times more soldiers than us, counting about 40,000 dead and wounded in seven months a Bakhmut. Precisely on this operation there is strategic disagreement between the leader Wagner Prigozhin and Putin’s general Gerasimovwhich was joined by the Minister of Defense Shoigu”, he continued Podolyak.

It also speaks of the unavailability of Mosca to start peace talks: today, he continued, “there is no” option negotiations“simply because the Russia it is carrying out a brutal aggression, with war crimes and crimes against humanity”. Looking instead to Italy, the premier added Giorgia Meloni understood “the nature of the conflict” and that “flirting with the Federation Russian it is extremely dangerous. Subjects like Berlusconi – who has expressed himself several times by harshly criticizing Zelensky – o Salvini demonstrate absolute myopia and do not make speeches from statesmen: strategically support the Russia it means supporting an outsider and a historical underdog. Not business, but crime and authoritarianism. What goes against freedom, democracy, to which Italy is accustomed. It is a dark historical stain on oneself. I don’t think Italy needs it”.