UKRAINE, POISONING WELLS AND WELL POISONERS

What are we going to say in Sanremo in the face of the puppets with broadswords





Byoblu. Interview by Edoardo Gagliano with Fulvio Grimaldi

After nearly a year of conflict, what condition is Ukraine in? The energy, military and social crises hit the country as President Volodymyr Zelensky continues to be glorified as he asks the West for more and more weapons. We talk about it on Byoblu with the journalist Fulvio Grimaldi.

The Nazi regime in Kiev, after having eliminated, even physically, all political opposition and divergent voices, forbidding all parties except that of the stroller who became Fuehrer, closing down all the media, except those serving the Fuehrer; by selling all the fertile lands of Ukraine to the US agribusiness multinationals, filling its territory with clandestine biological weapons laboratories, making its people the bloodied and torn doormat of the US-NATO-EU-EMF-GUN INDUSTRY puppeteers, it is giving itself to do with determination to surpass even the Third Reich as a model in brutality.

But perhaps these noblemen, dear to Western civilization, manage to slaughter each other by dint of purges – authentic late Byzantine twilight – before arriving, one by one, in the Bunker of the Chancellery.

And Schwab will be left with only Sanna Marin and those funny googly-eyed, fang-drooling garden gnomes who are the abominable Baltic state fantasies..

