DRUZKIVKA – Ukraine which defends the integrity of its country – the vast majority, except for some pro-Russian enclaves in the East – has long developed an acute intolerance towards the Orthodox clergy, the residual Orthodox clergy, which despite everything has remained tied in Moscow, its policies, its habits. And so yesterday evening, at the end of a long meeting with the National Council for Security and Defense, where numerous contacts were analyzed between the Orthodox close to Moscow and the circles that support Putin’s policy, the president Volodymyr Zelensky it has decided that religious organizations “affiliated with the centers of influence of the Russian Federation” will not be able to “operate in Ukrainian territory”.