Home World Ukraine, police in Orthodox monasteries for bloody parcels. Zelensky “Too Many Spies with Religious”
World

Ukraine, police in Orthodox monasteries for bloody parcels. Zelensky “Too Many Spies with Religious”

by admin
Ukraine, police in Orthodox monasteries for bloody parcels. Zelensky “Too Many Spies with Religious”

DRUZKIVKA – Ukraine which defends the integrity of its country – the vast majority, except for some pro-Russian enclaves in the East – has long developed an acute intolerance towards the Orthodox clergy, the residual Orthodox clergy, which despite everything has remained tied in Moscow, its policies, its habits. And so yesterday evening, at the end of a long meeting with the National Council for Security and Defense, where numerous contacts were analyzed between the Orthodox close to Moscow and the circles that support Putin’s policy, the president Volodymyr Zelensky it has decided that religious organizations “affiliated with the centers of influence of the Russian Federation” will not be able to “operate in Ukrainian territory”.

See also  North Korea planing supersonic rocket: "It flies at 6 thousand kilometers per hour"

You may also like

Russian Foreign Minister: NATO tramples on Russia’s red...

Athens, attack on diplomat Susanna Schlein. Tajani: «Save...

The tabloids against Harry and Meghan after the...

In the UK tabloid against Harry and Meghan...

Japan officially launches winter power saving plan

Party at the White House in honor of...

reverse?Qatar’s Internet celebrity prince may be a member...

Here are the ten points of peace according...

China and the policy of “zero tolerance” to...

Overseas financial media focus: Powell’s valued inflation indicator...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy