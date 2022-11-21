Listen to the audio version of the article

«Ukrainian special troops have been trained since 2016 by NATO special troops. To create a partisan movement: there was a great awareness that there would be an invasion by Russia, sooner or later». These are the words of Mieczyslaw Biniek, the Polish general who was NATO’s deputy strategic commander and fought alongside the Americans in Iran, Afghanistan and Syria, entrusted to an interview with Repubblica. “I can’t go into details,” he said, “but one of the many trainings was precisely“ Covert Operations in the Occupied Territories ”».

NATO specialists “hid radio stations, ammunition, explosives everywhere”, they taught the Ukrainians “how to move, organize themselves, how to communicate”. The men of Kiev «were trained with the most modern means of combat, rigorously defensive: howitzers, anti-aircraft and anti-missile systems. And one of the bases was, for example, in Yavorov, near Lviv, not surprisingly bombed by the Russians in the spring”

NATO, according to Biniek’s reconstruction, has created partisan sleeper cells «hidden among civilians. That’s why the Ukrainians were so prepared, so effective. And not just there. At Novofedorivka, the air base in Crimea, there were only two possible times to strike the planes and pilots together, and they attacked during one of these slots. Someone gave him the information in real time: a partisan. They taught the Ukrainians to use the “Battlefield Management System”, BMS, a method to integrate spies, satellites and other means of communication and strike targets in real time». That’s why, Polish general Biniek concludes, the Ukrainians “killed, for example, all those Russian generals at the beginning of the war”.