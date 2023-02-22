That in Ukraine has become “a proxy war between the United States and the Nato on the one hand and the Russia on the other”. To speak is the American political scientist Ian Bremer who, in an interview with Corriere della Seraexplains that precisely for this reason the journey of Joe Biden a Kiev was particularly “significant” and had a different weight than similar journeys of his predecessors in war zones. A surprise mission that lasted only five hours that “wants to help ensure the defeat of the Russia, a country with a huge army, which has one of the most remarkable asymmetric warfare capabilities in the world and 6,000 nuclear warheads. The stakes are high, the journey of Biden raised it further”. As tension continues to build for the United States both on the front of the conflict with the Russia than on the Chinese one, with Washington he accused Beijing to want to supply weapons to Moscafor Bremmer, founder of the political consulting firm Eurasia Group, there is currently no room for negotiations. “There is very little hope for the diplomacy, at this point. Recently, even the French president Emmanuel Macron he took a step back from this perspective, saying the time is not right. The Chinese president Xi Jinping will shortly announce its peace plan”, he adds, referring to the purpose of the mission a Mosca the head of diplomacy of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yibut – Bremmer specifies – “I expect one poor reception by the leaders of the Nato or some Ukrainians. The journey of Biden a Kiev it doesn’t change things.” And to the question of whether or not there is a real risk that the Chinese supply weapons and ammunition to Russia and if the diplomatic incident of the Chinese spy balloon over American skies and the cancellation of the visit of The blink a Beijing could have influenced the sending of military aid, he replies: “Yes, it is possible… and if it happens there will be at least sanctions secondary applied by United States directly against Chinese companies. This could be a serious one problem in relations and a major escalation of the war. It’s not related to the ball incident.”

Interviewed yesterday byAnsa, Brammer furthermore considered that theUkraine can lose the war against the Russiawhich has more military and economic means, but this does not mean that Vladimir Putin he will win it. “In the event that the two armies get bogged down and are really exhausted, a ceasefire might be possible, but I don’t think it will last. In the end Russia e Ukraine they want control of the same territory and will do anything to get it. There guerra it will go on in one form or another as long as Vladimir Putin will remain in power”. The risk that the Ukrainians will not be able to prevail on the field is high, however Brammer: “Russia is a much larger economy with a much larger workforce and a greater military capability.” However, it doesn’t mean the Kremlin will be able to triumph. “The removal of Mosca from the most advanced economies is now permanent. His influence on European countries she’s missing. Its economy and military will be damaged for a long time. There Russia has become the largest and most dangerous rogue country in the world, it will never be able to return to the status quo before February 24th,” explains the analyst. Instead “the Ukraine is well on his way to joining one Nato enlarged and reinvigorated. American allies in Europa e in Asia they are ramping up their defense spending.” Of course, the forces of the president Volodymyr Zelensky continue to have “a desperate need for sustained and strong support from the countries of the Atlantic Alliance”. And this for Brammer “It’s not a given.” THE western peoples “are bound to get tired of the guerra sooner or later”.

Over United States in particular “with i republicans who have control over the Camerathe blocking of those opposed to aid toUkraine is growing and if alla White House should a Republican president arrive in 2025, the pledge of Washington towards Kiev it will only get weaker”. When the support of the States United “it will decrease, so will that of Europe. Time is not on Ukraine’s side”, is the conclusion of Brammer. So far for the founder ofEurasia Group the support of 27 states of the European Union it was “extraordinary”. “Everyone unitedly supported Kiev’s eventual EU membership, essentially declaring that the war in Ukraine is a European conflict. A solidarity, perhaps interested, but which few would have expected some time ago”. As for the recent statements against Zelensky of the former premier and leader of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconithe American political scientist believes are “embarrassing for humans but in no way reflect the official line of the government of Giorgia Meloni”.