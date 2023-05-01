Home » Ukraine, Pope: “The Holy See has a peace mission underway. When it is public, it will tell you about it”
Ukraine, Pope: "The Holy See has a peace mission underway. When it is public, it will tell you about it"

Ukraine, Pope: “The Holy See has a peace mission underway. When it is public, it will tell you about it”

“I believe that peace is always made by opening channels, it can never be done by closing them. I always invite everyone to open relationships, channels of friendship. This isn’t easy. I did the same thing with Orban and a bit everywhere”. Thus the Pope, during the return flight from Budapest, replied to journalists whether the talks with Orban and the metropolitan Hilarion can favor dialogue with Moscow and the peace process. “We talked about all these things, certainly not about Little Red Riding Hood. Everyone is interested in the road to peace. I am willing to do whatever it takes. Now a mission is underway: for now it is not public, I will talk about it when it is public”, added the Pontiff.

