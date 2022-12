War. After 302 days of bombardments, battles and above all defeats, Vladimir Putin he broke the last taboo: for the first time he uttered the word “war”. By now the propaganda is no longer able to hide how the “special military operation” is actually a bloody conflict. Stresses, however, that the fault is all of NATO, united against Russiarealizing that even the evocation of the Great Patriotic War is not enough to raise the morale of a people who are paying a very high price.