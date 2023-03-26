19
- Ukraine, Putin: “We will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus” | Zaporizhzhia, a new inspection by the director of the IAEA has been announced TGCOM
- Putin, we will deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus – World ANSA Agency
- What are Putin’s tactical nuclear weapons, and how many does Russia have Corriere della Sera
- Moscow sends tactical nuclear weapons to bases in Belarus Daily fact
- See full coverage on Google News
See also Internet communications across Kazakhstan are cut off, telephone communications are largely cut off