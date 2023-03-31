An immediate truce on current lines in Ukraine. This is the proposal made by President Alexander Lukashenko in a message to the Belarusian Parliament, according to reports from the agency Ria Novosti. Lukashenko said that a third world war with nuclear fires looms on the horizon. And he added that there is only one way to solve the problem in Ukraine: “talks without preconditions” which “must be started immediately”. According to the Belarusian leader, Russia is ready to use the most terrible weapons. And the Ukrainian counteroffensive will make negotiations impossible.

