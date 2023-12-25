Home » Ukraine repels night attack by Russia with drones, missiles and fighter jets
Ukraine repels night attack by Russia with drones, missiles and fighter jets

Ukraine repels night attack by Russia with drones, missiles and fighter jets

Christmas Eve was not quiet in Ukraine, as the country’s Air Force reported that it shot down 28 Russian drones, two missiles and two fighter jets overnight.

The drone strikes occurred in six regions of Ukraine, including Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Donetsk, Kirovohrad and Khmelnytskyi. Ukraine also reported that it destroyed a guided missile in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia and an anti-aircraft missile from the Black Sea.

The General Staff of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force also reported that a Russian Su-24 fighter jet was destroyed in Donetsk and a Su-30 SM was destroyed over the Black Sea.

As a result of the attacks, three people were injured in Donetsk when Russian armed forces shelled the frontline towns of Ocheretyne and New York, with residential buildings being destroyed in those areas. Additionally, in the southern region of Kherson, one person was killed and two were wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional military administration in Kherson, stated that there were 71 attacks in his region the previous day and reported that Russian troops were firing on residential areas.

The situation in Ukraine remains tense as the country continues to face aggressive actions from the Russian military.

