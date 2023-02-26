After 20 days from withdrawal of their press accreditations by the authorities of Kiev as journalists “unwelcome” and suspect you are Moscow collaboratorsi reporter alfredo bosco e Andrea Sceresiniboth collaborators of FqMillennium e in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict, they have been returning home. Shortly before embarking, Sceresini retraces these days of tension and exchanges of communications between the Farnesina and the Ukrainian authorities in an attempt to understand the reasons behind the decision of the security forces. Reasons, however, never fully clarified.

Where are you now?

We are in Warsaw and we are embarking for Italy. Finally, after 20 days, we go home.

In the end, did Ukraine justify the decision to withdraw your accreditations?

There was no official communication, they never questioned us, they never wanted to hear from us. They notified the decision and that’s it. Everything we have learned has been communicated to us by the Farnesina. They explained to us that our presence was no longer welcome and that suspicions emerged about us regarding a possible activity by Russia’s collaborators. This is because we simply traveled to Donbass between 2014 and 2015, like many other journalists from all over the world.

Where did you spend the last few days waiting for the possibility of being repatriated?

We went to Kiev, we also tried to ask for accreditation to attend the press conference of Giorgia Meloni, who arrived to meet Zelensky. We were also denied that, even though we were Italian. It was only the latest message from Kiev to make us understand that working had become impossible for us. Without military accreditation, however, we could do little.

You and Alfredo Bosco have been in Ukraine since the beginning of the conflict. Over time, have you noticed more difficulties in carrying out your job as a reporter?

I have to be honest, we have always worked freely. Of course, in order to be accredited for missions with the military, we had to carry out stricter checks and face the bureaucratic machinery typical of the Armed Forces. But this is normal in every country. Perhaps these measures have tightened a bit as the months have gone by, but that’s also understandable. The big change came on February 6, when we received the communication from Kiev about the cancellation of our journalistic accreditation. And today I discovered that we are not the only ones to have been reached by this notice: Matilde Kimer, famous journalist of Danish public radio, also had her accreditation withdrawn, last August, on charges of being “a Russian agent ”. Curious, since she had already been declared “persona non grata” by Russia years ago.