Title: Ukraine Reports Russian Forces Utilized Half a Million Ammunition in Eastern Front Last Week

Subtitle: Deputy Defense Minister highlights intense attacks and unsuccessful breakthrough attempts

Date: [Insert Date]

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister, Hannah Maliar, revealed that Russian forces deployed almost half a million ammunition in the Eastern Front over the past week. Maliar described the week as “extremely difficult and tense,” emphasizing the relentless attacks by Russian troops. The number of bombings rose to more than 9,000, compared to 8,000 the previous week.

The continuous artillery barrage faced by Ukrainian soldiers made the situation challenging. Maliar stated, “The enemy spent almost half a million ammunition in the east last week.” The ongoing conflict primarily centered around the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, which were identified as the epicenter of hostilities.

Maliar pointed out that the Kupyansk direction, in particular, witnessed heightened aggression. Russian forces attempted to recapture positions lost last fall, displaying their intention to regain territories in the Kharkiv region. However, their repeated efforts to break through Ukrainian defenses proved unsuccessful.

In the wooded areas east of Lyman, heavy fighting occurred as Russian troops desperately attempted to surround Avdiivka. Despite their determination, they refrained from engaging in street fights with Ukrainian soldiers, leading to failed advances.

Addressing the situation in the south, Maliar said, “Last week, the situation was quite difficult; our Armed Forces faced each other there in the main offensive directions – Melitopol and Berdiansk”. The enemy adopted comprehensive mining strategies, laying mines in multiple layers and not restricting them only to fortified positions. Moreover, the enemy strengthened and solidified key commanding heights, imposing significant hurdles for the Ukrainian troops.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of Ukrainian forces in the south, reported that Russian forces launched 21 attacks on Ukrainian positions and conducted 608 shelling raids within the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ukrainian artillery responded with 1,344 firing missions and successfully destroyed 21 enemy military units during the same period.

Although Ukrainian forces have not made any territorial gains in the ongoing conflict around Bakhmut, several units have released videos showcasing attacks on enemy positions over the past week. Incremental progress has been made south of Bakhmut as a result.

The situation in the Eastern Front continues to escalate, with Ukrainian forces defending their territories against relentless attacks by Russian troops. The international community remains deeply concerned about the growing violence and emphasizes the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

