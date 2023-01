ODESSA – A political earthquake is going through Kiev these days: the resignation of the deputy head of the presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenkoand the Deputy Minister of Defence, Vyacheslav Shapovalovare the beginning of the wave of layoffs and appointments with which the president Zelensky he wants to consolidate the ranks on the eve of a decisive phase in the conflict, namely that of the probable Russian advance and the Ukrainian counter-offensive.