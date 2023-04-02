Ukraine reportedly fired rockets at the city of Melitopol, which is a key logistical hub for the Russian military in southern Ukraine.

Izvor: Twitter/War Monitor/printscreen

The Ukrainian army allegedly fired rockets in the previous two days Melitopol Castle which is the key logistic node of the Russian army in the south of Ukraine, writes “Reuters”. The first attack allegedly took place on March 27, and the second on March 29.

HIMARS missiles, which Ukraine received from the United States of America, were allegedly used in the attack. The target of the attack was allegedly a railway depot and ammunition storage.

The Russian logistics center for the army and military equipment in Kherson and Donbass is located in this city. Ammunition is also brought there by rail from warehouses in Crimea.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

