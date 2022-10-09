It is the 229th day of the war in Ukraine. The day after the explosion that damaged the bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, Vladimir Putin breaks his silence and publicly accuses Kiev: the attack is the work of the “special services of Ukraine” who committed “an act of terrorism” against “a critical civilian infrastructure of Russia”. Words that pave the way for the Russian military response, which could be defined during the Security Council convened today by the tsar. The vice president of the Council, Dmitry Medvedev, anticipates that the answer “can only be the direct destruction of the terrorists.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterates his position: “The constant terrorism against the civilian population is Russia’s evident refusal of real negotiations.” Yesterday still missiles on Zaporizhzhia: the latest attack caused at least 13 deaths, including children. According to the Pope, there is a real danger of a nuclear war: “We learn from history”.

Updates hour by hour

23.45 – Medvedev: “Response to the Crimean bridge attack and terrorist destruction”

The vice-president of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev described what happened at the Crimean bridge “a terrorist act and a sabotage committed by the criminal regime in Kiev”. He brings it back Ria Novosti. Therefore “Russia’s response to this attack can only be the direct destruction of the terrorists.”

23.41 – Zelensky: “Terrorism is a clear Russian refusal to negotiate”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his position that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia. “The constant terrorism against the civilian population is Russia’s blatant refusal of real negotiations,” Zelensky said in a video message. “State-level terrorism is one of the worst international crimes,” he added.