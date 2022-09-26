Home World Ukraine-Russia: all the news on today’s war 27 September
Ukraine-Russia: all the news on today's war 27 September

Ukraine-Russia: all the news on today's war 27 September

It is the 216th day of war in Ukraine. Putin provokes the United States and grants Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden. The former NSA mole will be exempted from the partial military mobilization decided to continue the invasion of Ukraine. “Nothing changes for us, we will continue to pursue it,” countered by the US. Meanwhile, Moscow is ready to declare the annexation of the “new regions” to Russia. “The announcement will be made in due course,” assures the Kremlin. Meanwhile, protests and clashes with police continue in the Russian region of Dagestan, where demonstrators took to the streets against Putin.

23.37 – Kosovo, Osmani: Serbia extends Russian influence in the region
Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani has once again denounced the destabilizing role of Serbia which, according to her, with its close alliance with Moscow extends the influence of Russia in the Balkans. The war in Ukraine, Osmani told Voice of America, shows that autocratic states “like Russia and Serbia, which is controlled by Russia”, have never done anything positive towards neighboring countries. “And the latest agreement on collaboration in foreign policy with Russia, and not with the EU, is a clear message that Serbia is not interested in fostering peace and stability in the region, nor in integrating into the European Union,” he said. Osmani, whose statements to the US broadcaster were picked up by the media in Belgrade.

