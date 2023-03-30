Home World Ukraine-Russia, Meloni-Zelensky: “Pursuing a just peace”
Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had a telephone conversation with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the forthcoming Rome Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine scheduled for April 26, an important opportunity to strengthen relations between Italian companies and Ukraine. Palazzo Chigi gives the news.

“After Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to Kiev on 21 February and his speech in the Italian Parliament on 21 March on the eve of the European Council”, the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky “expressed gratitude to Italy, recalled the strong motivation of the Ukrainian military and expressed confidence in the ability to repel Russia’s attacks in defense of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, including with the assistance of Western states, including Italy.Meloni and Zelensky spoke of the need to pursue a ‘just peace'” writes Palazzo Chigi, following the phone call between the two leaders today.

President Zelensky on Twitter spoke of “a fruitful conversation” with Prime Minister Meloni. “We talked about our bilateral and international initiatives. The way to peace in Ukraine is the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and the implementation of our peace formula – wrote Zelensky – Thank you Italian friends for your support. We continue. to work!”.

“We are with Ukraine – Meloni reiterated via social media -. I confirmed our commitment and discussed the goal of a just and lasting peace”.

