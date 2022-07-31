It is the 158th day of war in Ukraine. Vladimir Putin warns Ukraine and beyond. In the coming months, the Russian armed forces will have Tsirkon hypersonic missiles and the frigate Admiral Gorshov will be “the first to have them available”. With the new weapon, Moscow will therefore be ready to respond “at the speed of light” to anyone who “invades the sovereignty and freedom of the Russian Federation”.

Words that come on the day when the Sevastopol naval base in Crimea is attacked by a Ukrainian drone that causes five injuries, forcing local authorities to cancel the Navy Day celebrations “for safety reasons”. A reconstruction which, however, is rejected to the sender by Kiev.

On the wheat front, Turkey confirms that the first ship from the Ukrainian ports “could leave today” while Volodymyr Zelensky explains that, due to the conflict, the harvest in Ukraine this year “risks being halved”.

Meanwhile, Kiev mourns the grain magnate Oleksiy Vadatursky. The man, 74, and his wife died in a Russian bombing that hit their home in Mykolaiv. Kiev speaks openly of “a well thought out and organized deliberate murder” to target the businessman.

Tension remains very high also for the missile raid on Olenivka prison, in the part of the Donetsk region occupied by the Russians where many fighters of the Azov battalion were detained, and at least 50 people died. Russia continues to say that it is open to a visit by international organizations to the facility, but the Red Cross makes it known that it has not yet received any permit and the Ukrainians accuse the Russians of not having yet responded to the request to return the bodies of the killed prisoners, speaking of ” terrible tragedy and crime against humanity “by Moscow.

A new crisis is finally taking shape on the axis between Serbia and Kosovo. To provoke it, the decisions of the Kosovar government, including the one that requires those who travel in cars with license plates registered in Serbia between 1999 and 2022, but with the initials of the old provinces today in Kosovo, to register them with the official Kosovar plates, with the initials Rks.

00.10 – NATO, we will intervene in Kosovo if stability is at risk

The NATO-led international force Kfor “closely monitors” the situation on the border between Kosovo and Serbia and is “ready to intervene if stability is endangered” on the basis of its mandate, sanctioned by UN Security Council resolutions . It can be read in a press release. Stressing that it is in contact with both the Kosovar and the Serbian sides, the KFOR launches an appeal for dialogue, but reaffirms that “it will adopt whatever measures are necessary to maintain stability”.

00.05 – Moscow: Kosovo provokes, supported by the US and the EU

“We appeal to Pristina, and to the US and the EU that support it, to put an end to the provocations and to observe the rights of the Kosovo Serbs.” This was stated by the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova. The spokeswoman, quoted by TASS, denounced the new rules imposed by the Kosovar authorities and in force since Monday on the exchange of documents and number plates for Kosovo Serbs as discriminatory. “The Kosovar leaders know that the Serbs will not remain indifferent to a direct attack on their freedom,” she added, stating that the target of this attack is Belgrade itself.

00.01 – Kosovo, protests by citizens of Serbian origin: two border crossing points closed

Protests in Kosovo by Kosovar citizens of Serbian ethnicity against the entry into force of the new regulations on identity documents and number plates. Starting tomorrow, those entering the country from Serbia will have to hand over their Serbian identity documents for identity documents issued by Pristina valid for three months in reciprocity to the measure applied by Serbia to Kosovo citizens visiting Serbia, according to reports. from Radio Free Stazione Europa. Kosovo police today announced the closure of the Jarinje and Brnjak border crossings due to road blocking by Serbian protesters.

