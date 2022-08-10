It is the 169th day of war in Ukraine. The trail of blood continues in Donetsk where, according to the Kiev Prosecutor General, at least seven civilians lost their lives under Russian bombing in Bakhmut. Thirteen other people died in the Nikopol district, defined as “tragic” by the governor of the region.

According to Petro Kotin, the president of Energoatom, the Ukrainian state company that deals with the management of nuclear power plants, Russian forces are preparing to connect the plant to the Crimean electricity grid. “Their plan is to damage all lines of the nuclear power plant. After that it will not be connected to the Ukrainian electricity system, ”said Kotin, warning that it is a“ very dangerous ”plan. G7 foreign ministers asked Moscow to “immediately return” the Zaporizhzhia power plant to Kiev. “Russia’s continued control of the plant endangers the region,” the ministers warned.

The export of wheat and cereals from Ukrainian ports continues in line with what was agreed in Istanbul from Kiev and Moscow through the mediation of Ankara and the UN. One of the ships, the Fyi Rojen, which transports Ukrainian corn, will arrive at the port of Ravenna on August 12 at 7pm to deliver the cargo to the customer. Mystery for the Razoni ship, the first in order of time to leave the port of Odessa: she was expected on Sunday in the Lebanese port of Tripoli but is still awaiting instructions off the Mediterranean.

In Russia, meanwhile, the Kremlin’s crackdown on opponents continues. Journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, known for protesting the war live, has been arrested and faces up to 10 years in prison.

00.50 – Explosions in the night in Melitopol

Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov reported that several explosions were heard in all districts of Melitopol. According to Fedorov, the Russian-occupied local police headquarters building was targeted. A fire broke out on the spot. There is currently no information on the victims. He reports it The Kyiv Independent.

00.30 – Russian missiles on Nikopol district: at least 13 civilians dead

A Russian attack on Nikopol, a city close to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, left at least 13 victims and 11 injured. This was announced by Valentyn Reznichenko, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

00.15 – Kiev: at least 188 billion dollars are needed for reconstruction

According to the team of the KSE Institute, the analytical unit of the Kyiv School of Economics), Russia’s total war in Ukraine has resulted in a direct loss of $ 110 billion of residential and non-residential buildings and infrastructure sites, including 2, $ 1 billion was just last week. According to what he reports The Kyiv Independent at least $ 188 billion would be needed for post-war reconstruction.

00.01 – Zelensky: the more casualties the Russians will suffer, the sooner the war will end

“The more casualties the Russian occupiers will suffer, the sooner the Ukrainians will be able to liberate their land and ensure the security of Ukraine”, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in his usual evening video speech, reports Ukrinform. «The Ukrainian armed forces, our intelligence and our police forces will not leave today’s Russian bombing of the Dnipropetrovsk region unanswered. Thirteen people died as a result of the occupiers’ attack on Marhanets. More than ten are injured, five are in serious condition, ”he said. Zelensky stressed that Russian troops hit with Grad rocket systems, a daily expression of Russian terror, just like in the attacks on Mykolaiv and Kharkiv, and once again demonstrates that “it is necessary to increase military aid to Ukraine”. “This is a question that worries absolutely everyone: when will the war be over? Some say months, someone a year, someone even more. But the issue actually depends directly on the losses Russia will suffer. The more casualties the occupiers suffer, the sooner we will be able to liberate our land and ensure the security of Ukraine. This is what all those who defend our state and help Ukraine should think about: how to inflict the greatest possible losses on the occupiers so that the time of war is shortened, ”Zelensky said.

