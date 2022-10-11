Home World Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 12 October
Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 12 October

Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 12 October

It is the 231st day of the war in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov stated that Russia is ready to consider a possible meeting between Putin and Biden at the G20 in Indonesia, but to date – he added – there has been no serious proposal from the US. The American president, on the other hand, in an interview with Cnn he defined the tsar a “rational” person who, however, “erred in his calculations significantly”. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who fears another escalation, warned yesterday at the G7 that there can be no dialogue with Putin. And the leaders also condemned “the indiscriminate attacks on the innocent civilian population” which “constitute war crimes. We will ask President Putin and those responsible for it ”. The final note of the G7, gathered by the German presidency via videoconference, confirmed the compactness of the western front alongside the invaded country, “as long as necessary”. Condemnation to which was added the US promise of new weapons in Kiev, while Germany delivered the first of the four promised air defense systems.

The case – Navalny again in detention cell. Political repression inside the prison walls: “Me sitting on a stool in 6 square meters”

Donetsk, bloodbath for the Russians in an attempt to take Ukrainian positions: the fighting is incessant

Updates hour by hour
00.27 – Ambassador Zazo: “Ukrainians won’t stop in the event of a nuclear attack”
“If the Russians also decide to carry out a tactical nuclear attack, the Ukrainians will not stop.” This was stated by the ambassador of Italy in Kiev, Pierfrancesco Zazo, a Door to door reporting talks with Ukrainian military leaders. «The Ukrainians feel they are winning, they are cautiously optimistic and are convinced that they can prevail from a military point of view and consider the possibility that Putin could use the tactical atomic weapon remote at the moment. They don’t consider this risk at the moment, but they don’t rule it out. They believe that Putin wants to adopt a fear-based strategy at this stage to induce Western countries to reduce military aid and discourage Ukrainians ”.

00.18 – Ambassador Zazo: “Compact Ukrainians in support of Zelensky”
In Ukraine «I see a united front in support of Zelensky. They feel successful, they are cautiously optimistic and they feel they can prevail from the military point of view and they consider the possibility that Putin can use the tactical atomic weapon to be remote. They believe that Putin wants to adopt a fear-based strategy at this stage to discourage the Ukrainians ”. This was stated by the Italian ambassador to Kiev, Pier Francesco Zazo, a Door to door on Rai 1.

23.59 – US fears cyberattacks, “they could be Putin’s revenge”
Concern is growing in the United States over Russian cyberattacks. The fear is in fact that Vladimir Putin may seek his “revenge” through hacker attacks. He brings it back Cnnrecalling how in the last few hours Russian hackers have attacked the sites of major American airports.

23.58 – L‘Italian ambassador to Ukraine: “aattack in Kiev act of reprisal “
«The Russian missile attack on Kiev was a real shock. In recent months, life in the Ukrainian capital had returned to a more or less normal life. It was a rude awakening to reality ». These are the words of the Italian ambassador to Ukraine, Pierfrancesco Zazo, speaking at tonight’s episode, on Raiuno, of Door to door. “Certainly an act of retaliation to the Ukrainian action of the bombing of the Kerch bridge – he added -. But no one expected the Russians to attack Kiev, which has always been considered the spiritual and religious capital of the Russian world ”.

