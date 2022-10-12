It is the 232nd day of the war in Ukraine. Moscow expects Erdogan to make Putin a mediation proposal on the conflict at their meeting today in Kazakhstan. On President Zelensky’s refusal to speak to the Russian leader, “Never say never” comments the diplomatic adviser of the Kremlin, Yuri Ushakov. As for the possible meeting between Putin and Biden at the G20, “we are available, but not necessarily”, he underlines. On the ground, there was a Russian attack on a market in Donetsk with 7 civilians killed. Moscow accuses the leader of the Ukrainian 007 of being the mastermind of the attack on the bridge between Crimea and Russia, for which 22,770 kg of explosives were used.

On the energy front, on the other hand, Putin defines the price cap as “a scam” and threatens those who will apply it: “We will not supply energy”. Gazprom warns: “There are no guarantees that Europe will survive this winter with its current gas reserves.” But Berlin replies that “Moscow is no longer reliable”. The Commission’s proposal on energy will be presented on 18 October and could be preceded by another extraordinary meeting of energy ministers. “We will see over the weekend how to proceed with the gas cap for the production of electricity,” says EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, according to whom “negotiating the price with suppliers” would be better than the price cap.

The background – The Russian intelligence services, the failed FSB investigation and the mystery of the two explosive trucks (which do not coincide) on the Crimean bridge

The case – Far-right German politician “dances” on the Holocaust monument. The Israeli Embassy: “Enjoy your shameful minute of fame”

What happened yesterday, October 12th

Updates hour by hour