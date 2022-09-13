203 days have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Kiev counter-offensive continues. More than 300 settlements have been liberated by the Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region and President Volodymyr Zelensky has informed the population that “the stabilization of the liberated territories continues”. On the other side, the Kremlin warns those who criticize the military operation: “As long as the critical points of view remain within the scope of the law, they are pluralism, but the border is very blurred,” says spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Also according to the Moscow government “it is understandable that public opinion reacts emotionally” to the developments of the conflict but “the Russians support President” Putin.

On the diplomatic front, after the phone call between the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vladimir Putin, in which Scholz urged the Russian president to find a solution as soon as possible “based on a ceasefire, the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and respect for ‘territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine’, Putin will discuss “in detail” the situation at the summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in Samarkand. According to the Kremlin adviser, Yuri Ushakov, “China has a balanced approach to the Ukrainian crisis” and shows “its understanding of the reasons that forced Russia to start the special military operation”. The Ukrainian presidency has instead published on its official website a new draft of the security guarantees, which intends to request a ceasefire for a possible future, returning to indicate a list of guaranteeing countries including some members of the European Union. A document that is “in fact a prologue to the Third World War” commented the vice president of the Russian Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, admonishing that if arms supplies to Kiev continue, “sooner or later the military campaign will pass to another level” .

23.43 – Zelensky: the stabilization of the liberated territories continues

“To date, stabilization measures have been completed in districts with a total area of ​​over 4,000 square kilometers. Stabilization continues in the liberated territory of approximately the same extent. The occupiers and subversive groups are identified, collaborators are arrested and full security is restored, ”said the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his evening speech reported by Ukrinform. “It is very important that together with our troops, with our flag, normal life arrives in the liberated territories”, underlined the president. “For example, in Balakliya, in Hrakove, the payment of pensions has already started for five months in one go, for the period in which we could not make the payments due to the occupation. And all Ukrainian pensioners in the liberated territory will receive payments. Ukraine always fulfills its social obligations towards the population ”. As reported, as of September 13, more than 300 settlements have been liberated by Russian invaders in the Kharkiv region during the counter-offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.