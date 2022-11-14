It is the 265th day of war in Ukraine. The UN General Assembly passed with 94 votes in favor, 14 against and 73 abstentions a resolution calling for Russia to be responsible for its violations of international law in Ukraine. The text demands that the 193 member countries of the United Nations create “an international registry” to document claims for damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians caused by Russia. Russia has made it known that it considers the resolution “legally void”, but without explaining the reasons.

After the reconquest of Kherson, Zelensky speaks of “closer peace”, but not of negotiations with Moscow.

Meanwhile, China and the United States send a signal of readiness to repair bilateral ties at the first summit in the presence between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping since the American president took office in the White House, but Taiwan is confirmed as the “red line” of relations between Beijing and Washington. In just over three hours of talks, on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, the leaders of the two major world economies seek to defuse the threats to bilateral relations and to “prevent competition from becoming something that even approaches conflict “between China and the United States, as Biden said, which intends to” keep the lines of communication open “with Beijing. The war in Ukraine seems to represent a point of contact between China and the United States, on positions traditionally distant from the Russian invasion of the country. Biden and Xi, the White House underlines, “reiterated their agreement that a nuclear war should never be fought and that it can never be won and stressed their opposition to the use, or the threat of use, of weapons. nuclear power plants in Ukraine ». China is “extremely concerned” about the situation in Ukraine, Xi said, and remains in favor of peace and the resumption of talks between Moscow and Kiev. In Beijing’s view, the United States, NATO and the European Union must resume “comprehensive dialogues” with Moscow.

23.47 – Kiev army chief to Milley: “no negotiations with Moscow”

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army, Valeriy Zaluzhny, had a conversation with the Chief of the Joint Staff of the United States Armed Forces, Mark Milley, and reiterated that Kiev does not intend to accept any negotiations or compromises with Moscow. Ukrainska Pravda reports it. “I have assured him that we will fight as long as we have the strength. Our goal is to free the entire Ukrainian land from Russian occupation. We will not stop on this path under any circumstances, “said Zaluzhny,” the Ukrainian army will not accept any negotiation, agreement or compromise. We have only one condition for the negotiation: Russia must withdraw from all conquered territories ». Zaluzhny’s statements come at a stage that sees the United States stepping up dialogue with Moscow and trying to dissuade Kiev from insisting on mentioning the goal of retaking Crimea.

23.35 – Kiev: blackout in the occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region

Electricity was interrupted in almost all occupied areas of the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia. The exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda, reported on Telegram. Fedorov mentioned blackouts in the cities of Energodar, Tokmak, Pology, Bilmak and the surrounding villages, as well as in the Melitopol district, where water supplies were also reported to have failed.

23.30 – Moscow accuses Kiev of reprisals against civilians in Kherson

Russia has accused Ukraine of retaliating against residents of the Kherson region and claims it has evidence to prove it. “All the residents of Kherson are in danger, even those who think that the Kiev regime has nothing to accuse them of,” a spokesman for Vladimir Saldo, head of the administration installed by the Russians in the Oblast, told Tass. already evidence of reprisals against civilians who have simply continued to work in recent months. We can expect any kind of provocation ». The source then stated that Zelensky’s visit to Kherson “closely resembles the situation when the head of the criminal regime came to Bucha in April to see the consequences of the bloody provocation staged by his militants and butchers.” “The scenario in Kherson could be the same, since the plans for this ‘actor’ are written by the screenwriters themselves,” said the spokesman, who finally accused Kiev of wanting to evacuate the liberated areas in order to destroy the hydroelectric plant. by Kakhovka.

