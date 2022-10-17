It is the 237th day of the war in Ukraine. «For Belgorod»: this is the writing found on a piece of a drone that exploded today in Ukraine, during the attack conducted by the Russians that also hit Kiev. Among the dead from the kamikaze drone attack in Kiev, there are a pregnant woman and her husband. The West’s reaction on Iran’s alleged supply of drones to Russia is harsh: “We are gathering evidence and are ready to react with the means at our disposal,” said the EU’s foreign policy high representative Josep Borrell.

A Russian Su-34 military jet crashed into a residential building in Yeysk, a Russian city overlooking the Sea of ​​Azov not far from Krasnodar. From Moscow, the Defense Ministry confirmed that the fighter crashed while gaining altitude during a training flight.

The deployment of the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian troops includes live fire exercises and the launch of surface-to-air missiles. This was stated by Valery Revenko, assistant of the Belarusian Ministry of Defense for international military cooperation. Russian military units, which are part of the formations, should be deployed at four training ranges in eastern and central Belarus, after which they will proceed to combat training.

Russian journalist Marina Ovsiannikova, who protested against the war live on March 17, showing a sign during a Pervy Kanal news program, left Russia with her daughter. According to her lawyer, Dmitri Zakhvatov. Last month an arrest warrant was issued against the journalist after Russian authorities reported her missing. Ovsiannikova is now in Europe, the lawyer added, stating that her client had left a few hours after leaving the house where she was under house arrest. “They are fine and are waiting to be able to express themselves publicly, even if it is not yet certain that they will,” added the lawyer.

The reportage – The ghosts of Donbass

How to donate – Mirror of the Times Foundation

Updates hour by hour

00.20 – Russia: declared a state of emergency at the jet crash site in Yeysk

In the Russian city of Yeysk, a state of emergency was introduced in the place where a military plane crashed into a residential building. The governor of the Krasnodar Territory Veniamin Kondratiev announced on Telegram, according to the agency Rio Novosti.

00.10 – The Pentagon considers paying Starlink for Kiev after Musk’s flat rate

The Pentagon is considering paying the costs of the Starlink satellite network for Ukraine after SpaceX owner Elon Musk wrote to the US defense that he could no longer continue to bear the charges. He writes it Politico citing two American executives under anonymity. Satellite terminals are a vital source of information for Kiev troops, allowing them to fight and stay connected even as cellular and internet networks are destroyed in the war with the Russians.

00.01 – Kiev: thanks to Italy for new military aid

«We are very grateful to the government and to Minister Lorenzo Guerini for providing the new military aid package that will help us significantly improve our defense capabilities against Russian aggression. Ukraine greatly appreciates your support ». This is what Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksij Reznikov writes on his Twitter profile.

Francesca Mannocchi from Kramatorsk: “The kamikaze drones are scary, the Ukrainians ask to close the skies” news/ucrainarussia_news_guerra_oggi_18_ottobre-12174529/&el=player_ex_12172868″>

News and insights from yesterday 17 October