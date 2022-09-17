Day 207 since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In order to bring aid on behalf of the Pope to the tormented Ukraine, on board his minibus he went to where “no one enters beyond the soldiers”, because the blows are getting thicker. In one of the stages of his mission, the cardinal almsgiver Konrad Krajewski, together with two bishops, one Catholic and one Protestant, and an escort soldier, was involved in a shooting in the area controlled by pro-Russians in the Zaporizhzhia region, remaining unharmed.

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive advances, fears grow that Russian President Vladimir Putin may consider the use of chemical or nuclear weapons in Ukraine. “Do not do it. Or you would change the face of war like nothing since the Second World War “, warned US President Joe Biden, in an interview with CBS, admonishing that the answer would be” consequential “,” they would become more pariah in the world than they are have ever been. And the answer would be determined by the extent of what has been done “. The Kremlin, for its part, stressed that the possibility of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine is indicated in the nuclear doctrine of the Russian Federation. “Read the doctrine. It’s all written there, ”said spokesman Dmitry Peskov. The scenarios under which Moscow could theoretically use nuclear weapons predict that this is possible in the event of aggression against Russia or its allies with the use of weapons of mass destruction, or aggression with the use of conventional weapons when the the existence of the state itself is threatened.

00.01 – Zelensky: Russians will answer for atrocities like the Nazis

Torture was a widespread practice in the occupied territories. This is what the Nazis did. This is what the Russians do. And they will respond equally, both on the battlefield and in courtrooms. We will identify all those who tortured, humiliated, who brought these atrocities from Russia here, to our Ukrainian land ”. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the evening video message on Telegram talking about the atrocities committed by Moscow troops in the Kharkiv region and the mass burials in Izyum of civilians who were tortured, died of starvation or bombed.