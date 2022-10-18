Home World Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today 19 October. Macron and Truss: “Concern for Russian barbaric attacks on civilians”
Ukraine – Russia: news on the war today 19 October. Macron and Truss: "Concern for Russian barbaric attacks on civilians"

By the time the war reached 238 days, one-third of the power plants were shut down by Russian raids, with more than 1,100 locations across Ukraine still without power. The capital Kiev, for hours in the dark, was hit by a shower of Iranian-made kamikaze drones, while the Moscow army, which, after more than a month on the defensive, threatens to return to the attack from the Kharkiv region, symbol of the end of summer defeat. And if the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba has proposed to cut diplomatic relations with Iran, ten days after the Kremlin’s appointment as sole commander of the offensive, the scorched earth strategy imposed by “General Armageddon”, Serghei Surovikin , hits Ukrainian civilians harder and harder: a ruthless imprint now evident, with the aim of weakening the resistance of the population, while the Russian troops reorganize.
The raids were harshly condemned by the international community, with the leaders of France and Great Britain, Emmanuel Macron and Liz Truss, denouncing “the barbarian attacks on the civilian areas of Ukraine”. The EU intervened with two billion in aid for Kiev, while the new president of the chamber Fabrizio Fontana returned to repeat a refrain dear to a certain right: “From sanctions to Russia, Europe risks a boomerang effect”. The New York Times writes, citing US administration sources that Iran has sent trainers to the Crimea to help the Russian military resolve a number of problems with the drone fleet that Moscow has purchased from Tehran.

Here’s what happened on Tuesday 18 October

