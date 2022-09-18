Day 208 since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Four doctors died and 2 patients were injured during a Russian bombing of the village of Strelecha, in the Kharkiv region, while an evacuation of patients from a missile-hit psychiatric hospital was underway. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army launches a precision attack on a bus terminal in the Svatove region, in the Luhansk region, where the Russians had a base. And the Kiev army is also claiming new successes in the Kharkiv oblast. The armed forces announce that they have crossed the Oski River and taken “control of the left bank”. The message is accompanied by a video with the crossing of the river.

It will take at least another two weeks to complete the exhumation of all the bodies found in the mass graves in Izyum after the end of the Russian occupation. And over ten torture rooms were found in towns and villages liberated from the Ukrainian counter-offensive in Kharkiv oblast.

And the war in Ukraine will be at the center of the 77th UN assembly that opens on Tuesday 20, an event that returns to the presence after two years of Covid and that will represent a test of how politically isolated Russia is. There are 150 international leaders – for Italy there will be Prime Minister Mario Draghi – expected in New York for a week of diplomacy.

00.01 – Zelensky: after the reconquest, pause to prepare for the next ones

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained in his latest evening video that the pause following the successes achieved by Ukrainian troops in the south of the country with the reconquest of a part of the occupied territory and in particular of the city of Izyum is only apparent. “Perhaps some of you now think that after a series of victories there is a pause. But this is not the case: it is the preparation for the next series of victories and reconquest ». The president expects the liberation of other Ukrainian cities, including in Crimea: “Izyum, Balakliia, Kupiansk – he said referring to the centers stolen from the occupiers – these names sound everywhere”. And, he added, “Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson are also names that will ring, but even more often and louder when we have released them.”

The Sloviansk thermal power plant damaged by a Russian military attack in the village of Mykolaivka, Donetsk, on 18 September

