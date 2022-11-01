We have entered the day of war number 251, the cold is starting to knock and the conflict continues to be bitter and far from any solution, Yesterday a Russian attack in full style on all of Ukraine opened yet another week of war, with dozens of missiles launched on energy infrastructures, already severely damaged. Once again the main target was Kiev, with the result of leaving entire neighborhoods without light and water, but the rain of raids was so intense that the pieces of an intercepted anti-aircraft missile also fell in Moldova. The clash has also reopened on wheat, because at the moment the mediation efforts of the UN and Turkey seem to have failed to bring Moscow back into the July agreement, with Putin closing the way: “The wheat agreement is suspended for us and not solved ». And the recovery of exports is once again at risk.

Meanwhile, in Norway, the 44-year-old researcher arrested on Monday in Tromso on his way to work, accused of being a Russian spy, refused to respond to investigators. This is not the first such arrest in recent days in the country. bordering Russia.

Updates hour by hour

00.45 – Lithuania: immediately common solutions from Europe for the energy crisis

Europe must seek “common responses” to the energy crisis that has been affecting the continent since the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė during the joint press conference held today in Vilnius with Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Šimonytė underlined that the adoption of a cap on the cost of gas for the production of electricity represents a point of vital importance for the country and for the whole European Union: «A solution must be reached as soon as possible. Lithuania has always supported this measure, as the increase in the price of electricity goes hand in hand with the increase in the price of gas ». The prime minister added that, in the current conditions, a singular situation arises “in which some producers have enormous profits because they – produce energy – without great expenses, while others do not enjoy this privilege because they use gas. This temporary solution (the cap on the cost of gas, ed) could give greater stability to the markets ».

00.00 – Zelensky: “We do everything possible to restore energy and water”

“Repair work is still underway in the regions currently hit by Russian missiles. We are doing everything possible to restore the energy and water supply. And we will restore it ». This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his usual evening video message.

